Drunk driver busted for 3 hit-and-run crashes in San Luis Obispo

February 26, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo officers arrested an alleged drunk driver who was involved in three hit-and-run crashes on Wednesday afternoon for a long-list of charges.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a sedan had hit a car near California Boulevard and Monterey Street and drove away. As officers were en route, another 9-1-1 caller reported a sedan had hit a car at the intersection of San Luis Drive and Johnson Avenue.

A third caller reported a hit-and-run crash at Foothill Boulevard and Santa Rosa Street.

Officers located the sedan, which had a flat tire, in the parking lot of San Miguel Taqueria on Santa Rosa Street. Inside the car, officers found a large number of empty alcohol bottles in the backseat of the car and narcotics paraphernalia.

Officers arrested the driver, 36 year old Rovasha Underwood, and booked him in the SLO County Jail for suspected DUI, three counts of felony hit and run, misdemeanor possession of narcotics paraphernalia and battery on a police officer.

During the arrest, Underwood kicked and spit at officers.

