Federal judge blocks California’s ban on masked ICE agents

February 10, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A federal judge on Monday blocked California from enforcing its ICE mask ban because it is discriminatory against federal officers. The ruling sparked plans for a nondiscriminatory mask ban.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill banning Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from wearing facial coverings amid the enforcement actions and protests in Los Angeles.

Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi then sued California to block the mask ban.

“Another key court victory thanks to our outstanding Justice Department attorneys,” Bondi posted on X on Monday. “Following our arguments, a district court in California blocked the enforcement of a law that would have banned federal agents from wearing masks to protect their identities.”

Also on Monday, the author of the original legislation, State Sen. Scott Wiener, announced plans to change the law to restrict all law enforcement personnel from wearing masks. By adding state law enforcement, Wiener argues he can bring the law into compliance.

“Unmasking ICE and CBP agents is a critical step to holding them accountable for the terror they are inflicting on communities,” Wiener posted Monday on X. “Without identification, there is no accountability. We need to end the air of impunity driving ICE’s assault and hold agents accountable for violence.”

