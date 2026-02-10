Front Page  »  

Federal judge blocks California’s ban on masked ICE agents

February 10, 2026

ICE agents at the San Luis Obispo County Jail

By KAREN VELIE

A federal judge on Monday blocked California from enforcing its ICE mask ban because it is discriminatory against federal officers. The ruling sparked plans for a nondiscriminatory mask ban.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill banning Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from wearing facial coverings amid the enforcement actions and protests in Los Angeles.

Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi then sued California to block the mask ban.

Another key court victory thanks to our outstanding Justice Department attorneys,” Bondi posted on X on Monday. “Following our arguments, a district court in California blocked the enforcement of a law that would have banned federal agents from wearing masks to protect their identities.”

Also on Monday, the author of the original legislation, State Sen. Scott Wiener, announced plans to change the law to restrict all law enforcement personnel from wearing masks. By adding state law enforcement, Wiener argues he can bring the law into compliance.

“Unmasking ICE and CBP agents is a critical step to holding them accountable for the terror they are inflicting on communities,” Wiener posted Monday on X. “Without identification, there is no accountability. We need to end the air of impunity driving ICE’s assault and hold agents accountable for violence.”

 


I can’t wait for a choke collar to be placed on California’s alternative politics for their nefarious waste of tax dollars on legal ease. Many have heard comment, “if you don’t like it sue me”. Ya most aren’t going to waist the money in court, but California can’t spend enough of our tax dollars on legal BS because they can and for no other reason. Where is the public process for legal expenditures? Does California have a blank check that we pre-approved or is this a party choice? Last night I heard Jeffries (NY) list his priorities and I had to laugh when he listed cleaning up corruption as 3rd. He will never get 1 or 2 done if he doesn’t get 3 done first to have the money for his BS promises. Thankfully the courts don’t yield to a good speech. Protecting identity has always been a law enforcement option.


The 3rd co-equal branch of our American government has just ruled, again, that you low-IQ, anti-American Libocrats hold baseless opinions (feelings, REEEEEEEEEE!).


ILLEGAL means ILLEGAL


#DeportThemAll (with malice if need be)


American Patriots of Hispanic descent want ILLEGAL INVADERS removed as well. Post haste!


WE THE PEOPLE, in the current vast majority, voted for this. ALL OF THIS!


#WINNING


P.s.

Scott Weiner, an elected DemoNcrat Senator, is so low-IQ that he cannot comprehend that no matter what law he writes for this state (or any other), FEDERAL LAW > state law. DERP!


That’s Scott Weiner. He continues to support policies that have negative societal consequences for REAL Americans. Thats the DemoNcrat party for you!

(mic drop)


﻿