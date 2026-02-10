Former Paso Robles principal to be arraigned for DUI

February 10, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The former principal of Paso Robles High School will make her first court appearance on Wednesday, following her arrest in November for driving while intoxicated to work. Megan Fletcher is facing misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Nov. 10, a school staffer reported Fletcher was intoxicated. Officers arrived, escorted Fletcher, 42, from the campus and charged her with driving drunk to the Paso Robles High School campus.

Fletcher admitted she was drinking alcohol the night before.

Officers gave Fletcher three breathalyzer tests, the first on the morning of Nov. 9 showed a BAC of .24%. Shortly afterwards, a second test showed a BAC of .25%.

More than five hours later, a third test showed a BAC of .11%, which was still above above the legal driving limit of .08%.

On Nov. 11, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District administrators placed Fletcher on administrative leave.

On Nov. 18, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a resignation agreement that included a $40,000 payment and health benefits through June 30, 2026.

For months, members of the community had accused Fletcher of excessive drinking and questionable driving.

On June 15, 2025, while driving a school district Expedition, Fletcher allegedly made a U-turn on Highway 46 East near Shandon and hit a boat trailer. While the other driver pulled over, Fletcher allegedly drove by while flashing a peace sign.

Area residents have voiced concerns that she was not held accountable at the time.

