Wrong-way driver crashes head-on into vehicle near Morro Bay

February 10, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle on Highway 1 south of Morro Bay on Tuesday afternoon causing minor to moderate injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the driver of a silver Hyundai was headed southbound in a northbound lane of Highway 1 in the rain. The wrong-way driver then crashed head-on into a white Lexus headed northbound.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

“Please be aware of your surroundings and always avoid distractions to focus 100% on focusing on driving and what is ahead of your vehicle,” according to the CHP.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...