Grover Beach citizens propose ordinance to limit building heights

February 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A group of Grover Beach residents filed a notice last week of their intent to circulate a petition to adopt an ordinance limiting building heights in the coastal community.

The group’s goal is to limit the height of new buildings in commercial zones to 40 feet and in industrial zones to 33 feet. The plan is to preserve Grover Beach’s small-town coastal character.

“The citizen ballot measure is the culmination of the shock and dismay felt by many locals when they saw two very tall buildings going up at 4th and Grand, with plans for ten more, most of which are being built by Coastal Community Builders, the firm that has been subject to multiple lawsuits by unhappy purchasers in the San Luis Obispo Avila Ranch development,” according to the group’s press release.

On Feb. 10, the group submitted a notice of intent to circulate the petition. The city then has 15 days to validate the petition and draft a summary.

The group will need to collect signature from 10% of Grover Beach residents who voted in the last election. If successful, the citizens’ ballot initiative to limit building heights will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...