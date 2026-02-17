Front Page  »  

SLO County supervisors split on offshore wind energy farms

February 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 last week to approve a state and federal legislative platform that includes supporting offshore wind energy farms and strengthening support for Proposition 13.

Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding initially agreed they wanted to add only legislative priorities the supervisors unanimously voted to approve. Gibson then attempted to get the board to vote on the staffs’ recommended platform before adding additional items, but was shot down.

In an odd twist, Paulding wanted to remove a change he made three years earlier.

In 2023, after noting he was a strong supporter of Proposition 13, Paulding made a conflicting motion that removed support for the two-thirds majority vote required to raise taxes (which is part of Proposition 13), while supporting the proposition. The board then voted 3-2 to approve Paulding’s motion with supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold strongly dissenting.

Last week, Paulding made a motion to remove his earlier modification. He wanted to add support for the two-thirds majority vote required to raise taxes.

Gibson argued against the change saying he was in favor of removing the two-thirds majority required to raise taxes. The board then voted 4-1 with Gibson dissenting.

Their plan to only approve legislative priorities that they agreed on unanimously was quickly forgotten.

Under economic development, the legislative platform includes support “for emerging energy technologies and offshore wind development that provide regional economic benefits.”

The board voted 4-1 to adopt the platform, with Peschong dissenting because of his opposition to wind farms off the coast of Morro Bay.

Offshore wind farms are widely considered beneficial for the global energy transition, though they come with a distinct set of trade-offs. As of 2026, they are a cornerstone of many nations’ climate strategies because they solve two major problems: they provide massive amounts of power and they don’t take up any land.

The Major Benefits



  • Superior Efficiency: Winds at sea are stronger and more consistent than on land. Because power output increases cubically with wind speed, a small increase in speed leads to a massive jump in energy. Modern turbines (some exceeding 15 MW) can power thousands of homes each.

  • Scale Without Space Conflicts: Unlike solar or onshore wind, which often compete with agriculture or housing, offshore farms have vast space to expand. This is crucial for densely populated coastal regions.

  • Economic Engines: The industry is a major job creator. By 2026, the global offshore wind market is projected to reach approximately $57 billion, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in manufacturing, marine logistics, and engineering.

  • “Artificial Reef” Effect: Interestingly, the underwater foundations often act as artificial reefs. In projects like the North Sea’s OranjeWind, marine life has been found colonizing these structures, turning previously “barren” seabeds into thriving habitats.


The Challenges & Trade-offsWhile the benefits are significant, “beneficial” is a relative term depending on who you ask:

FactorThe ChallengeCostBuilding at sea is significantly more expensive than on land due to specialized ships, subsea cabling, and the sheer engineering difficulty of “floating” or anchoring massive towers.Marine ImpactConstruction noise (like pile driving) can disrupt the sonar of whales and dolphins. There are also ongoing concerns about migratory bird flight paths.MaintenanceFixing a turbine in the middle of a winter gale is much harder (and pricier) than driving a truck to a field in Kansas. Saltwater corrosion also shortens the lifespan of mechanical parts.

The VerdictThe consensus in 2026 is that the long-term environmental and energy security benefits far outweigh the initial costs.As technology for floating turbines matures, we are moving further out to sea, which reduces “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) complaints from coastal residents and taps into even more powerful winds.

Thanks Gemini – Thinking of the future and our grandbabies.


-10

Not sure where you got this information, but the engineering for these floating offshore wind turbines in deep water hasn’t even been developed yet. As for the “Scale without Space Conflicts”, yeah sure except for the commercial fishermen that will be displaced yet again. Marine Impact- how about a disruption of the upwellings? Or the whale migration? Or the other testing that will need to be done? The list goes on.

Let’s just remember the companies that have the leases off our coast ARE NOT FROM USA! We’re just going to let foreign companies come in and potentially damage our local ocean? The wind companies haven’t been playing nicely with the commercial fishermen in mitigation talks. Guess who is coming out the looser in the final plan with years of meetings? Yes that’s right, your local neighbors, the commercial fishermen.


5

Of course Gibson votes for boondoggles. What a putz. Good riddance,


12
﻿