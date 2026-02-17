San Luis Obispo police identify possible murder victim

February 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo police department on Tuesday identified the woman whose body was found next to a creek on Feb. 12 as 50-year-old Veronica Beatrice Baro. Her death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Baro was a transient who had been staying at a homeless encampment behind the Chevron gas station at the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin. She had been dead for approximately a week when her body was found, sources said.

“While the exact cause of Baro’s death is pending the results of the autopsy, the death is being considered suspicious and is being investigated as a possible homicide,” according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

A suspect in Baro’s death has been incarcerated on unrelated charges since Monday, three days before the Baro’s body was discovered.

On the evening of Feb. 9, SLO officers booked 41-year-old Matthew Allen Olivas into the SLO County Jail on charges including, willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a controlled substance and possession of brass knuckles. He remains in jail with his bail set at $295,000.

Olivas worked at the Chevron gas station near the homeless encampment where he also lived, according to a store clerk.

