SLO County Planning Commission approves Nipomo residential project
February 27, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Plans for a 38-unit apartment complex in Nipomo are moving forward after the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a conditional use permit for a 38-unit residential development.
The project, Hill Street Apartments, includes two separate three-story residential buildings consisting of 38 market-rate units. The 1.24-acre property is located at 549 Hill Street.
Amenities include an outdoor barbecue area, picnic tables, playground, open space, walking paths, seating areas and a fire pit. The project includes 13 one-bedroom units and 25 two bedroom units.
