Paso Robles students walk out to protest ICE, face discipline

February 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A group of approxamatly 100 Lewis Flamson Junior High School students, who walked out of school and through Paso Robles on Monday, are facing disciplinary actions, according to a district official.

On Monday morning, school officials learned more than 150 students were planning a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest. Administrators told the students they could protest on campus, but were not to leave the school.

Shortly before noon, students were overheard saying they can’t stop all of us before rushing the blocked exits and pushing school staff aside, according to a district official. A group of students then walked down Spring Street cursing at and flipping off community members, walking in front of cars and throwing bottles and trash.

The students then turned onto Niblick Road and walked towards Walmart where some of the students threw water bottles at customers attempting to enter the store.

The Paso Robles Police Department dispatched multiple officers to the shopping center causing some of the students to flee and others to continue the protest closer to Niblick Road.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District officials are planning to discipline the students through either detentions or suspensions.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...