Historic Fremont Theater temporarily closed for signage repair

February 28, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The historic Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo is temporarily closed as repair work continues on the historic sign.

During a storm on Feb. 17, part of the theater’s sign broke off landing on Monterey Street. This led to a closure of a block of Monterey Street as repair work commenced.

On Friday, the city suspended the building’s certificate of occupancy, effective immediately, because of safety concerns.

Management at the Fremont Theater is working to relocate scheduled events.

Nearby businesses, including Buona Tavola, Shin’s Sushi and The Bridge Café, as well as the nearby courthouse and County Government Center, remain open during normal business hours. The street remains closed.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...