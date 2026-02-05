Laguna Lake Golf Course in San Luis Obispo to stay open

February 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to reject Councilwoman Jan Marx’s proposal to repurpose the Laguna Lake Golf Course to low-cost housing as a cost saving measure.

Residents and golfers emailed the city more than 120 letters opposed to closing the gold course before Tuesday’s meeting, with only three letters in support of repurposing the course. Dozens of speakers attended the meeting in support of the course.

The Laguna Lake Golf Course is a 26-acre, 10-hole, executive length golf course located at 11175 Los Osos Valley Road. It is owned and operated by the City of

San Luis Obispo at a loss of approximately $450,000 last year.

In 2021, flooding led to the closure of the pro shop and restaurant.

Instead of voting to close the golf course, the city council agreed to look into repairing a bridge and the pro shop at a cost of approximately $850,000.

