SLO City Council votes to move forward with rental registry

February 26, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to move forward with plans to create a rental registry, even though council members were not in agreement with the timing.

As part of plan to root out bad landlords and create rent stabilization, the city wants to create a registry. During Tuesday’s meeting, landlords and property managers said a registry is not needed while arguing the cost of the registry will be passed onto tenants.

A group of renters, many of whom are members of a tenant union, argued that information is needed to improve rental conditions in the city. They said that the registry will support the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals while serving as a tool against global warming.

While all five council members supported the registry, Jan Marx wanted to move forward immediately.

Councilwoman Michelle Shoresman agreed that there is a desire “for safe, stable housing in the community.” She, however, argued there is a current lack of funding for the registry.

Shoresman then suggested adding it as a priority in the 2027 – 2029 financial plan.

In the end, the council agreed to move forward with a plan as part of the 2027 – 2029 financial plan while city staff continues to research and collect. information.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...