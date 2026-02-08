SLO County home invaders were seeking $66 million in cryptocurrency

February 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The two San Luis Obispo County teenagers who allegedly committed a violent home invasion last Saturday were part of a plot to steal $66 million in cryptocurrency from a couple in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Posing as delivery service workers, 17-year-old Jackson Sullivan of San Luis Obispo and 16-year-old Skylar LaPaille of Morro Bay knocked on a door and then forced their way into a Scottsdale home on Jan. 31. Once inside, the teens restrained the couple with duct tape while their adult son hid and called 9-1-1.

Officers arrived to find the woman screaming and a teen assaulting the man. The teen was trying to force the man to give up the cryptocurrency.

The teens then fled through the backdoor and drove away. Officers arrested the teens a short time afterwards.

LaPaille told detectives he had met Sullivan a month earlier.

Investigators believe the teenagers were extorted by individuals known only as “Red” and “8” they met on the Signal app. “Red” and “8” allegedly sent the teens $1,000 to purchase supplies for disguises and restraining devices.

Officers arrested the teens, who they plan to charge as adults, for kidnapping, burglary, criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct, felony flight and three counts of aggravated assault.

In addition, officers report the teens were in possession of a 3D-printed gun, though it contained no ammunition and may not function.

Officers booked both teens into Durango Juvenile Detention Facility in Maricopa County. They have since both been released on $50,000 bonds with ankle monitors.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...