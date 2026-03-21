Agitated man stabs Santa Barbara County deputy in the chest

March 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An agitated man stabbed a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy in the chest during a welfare check on Friday morning in Goleta.

Shortly after midnight, the man called sheriff’s dispatch and said he intended to harm someone. The caller hung up and then called back minutes later, repeating the threat.

Deputies responded to La Posada, an 80-unit temporary supportive housing community on Hollister Avenue, and located the extremely agitated caller, who was later identified as 44-year-old Abu Bakr Sugich.

Deputies maintained a safe distance as they tried to deescalate the situation.

During the encounter, Sugich briefly walked away before returning and advancing toward a deputy. Without warning, Sugich produced a black hunting-style knife and stabbed deputy Fabian Flores in the upper chest.

As Sugich continued his assault, deputies were able to quickly gain control of him, take him to the ground, and place him in handcuffs.

Deputies applied direct pressure to control Flores’ bleeding while requesting for fire and medical responses. Responders then transported Flores to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was later released and is recovering at home.

Deputies booked Sugich in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $1 million bail.

“This incident highlights the unpredictable and dangerous nature of law enforcement work, and the critical importance of deescalation, teamwork, and rapid response in protecting both the public and our personnel, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

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