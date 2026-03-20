Elderly driver injured in rollover crash in San Luis Obispo

March 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An elderly driver was injured in a rollover crash in San Luis Obispo on Friday morning.

Shortly before noon, a 9-1-1 caller reported a single car crash near the intersection of Chorro and West streets. A Subaru collided with a parked red sedan and rolled.

Emergency responders transported the elderly driver, who was suffering minor injures, to a local hospital. DUI is not suspected.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...