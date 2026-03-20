Elderly driver injured in rollover crash in San Luis Obispo
March 20, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
An elderly driver was injured in a rollover crash in San Luis Obispo on Friday morning.
Shortly before noon, a 9-1-1 caller reported a single car crash near the intersection of Chorro and West streets. A Subaru collided with a parked red sedan and rolled.
Emergency responders transported the elderly driver, who was suffering minor injures, to a local hospital. DUI is not suspected.
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