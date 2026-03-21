The deeply painful revelations regarding César Chávez

March 20, 2026

Statement from the president of the Latino Caucus of California Counties Dawn Ortiz-Legg

The posthumous revelations regarding César Chávez—a figure long honored for his leadership and advocacy on behalf of farm workers—have been deeply painful for many in our Latino community. No leader, regardless of their contributions, is beyond accountability.

As members of this community, the Latino Caucus of California Counties stands with the women who have come forward. With deep respect, we recognize the lifelong impact of the harm they endured and the long wait to be heard and believed.

We acknowledge that delayed reporting of abuse is common, and that a culture of silence too often prevents survivors from coming forward and having their experiences recognized.

Their voices have always mattered. This moment underscores a difficult truth that many in our community know too well: the silence surrounding abuse has spanned generations and cultures, leaving far too many without support or acknowledgment.

In our roles as county supervisors, we have witnessed the profound impact abuse has on individuals, families, and communities—and the extraordinary strength it takes to heal and move forward.

As we process this moment together, we hope it creates space for honest conversation, reflection, and greater awareness around workplace intimidation and the grooming of young people. These harmful behaviors have caused lasting trauma for far too many, for far too long.

We also want those who may still be suffering in silence to know they are not alone.

There are resources, support systems, and people ready to stand with them. If you or a loved one needs help, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673. Employers and employees seeking to build safer workplaces can access additional resources here.

The Latino community has always been rooted in resilience, dignity, and care for one another. We remain committed to advocating for and supporting the farm workers who feed our nation—and all workers—ensuring they are safe in the workplace and treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

We must continue to uphold these values by listening, supporting survivors, and ensuring that accountability and compassion go hand in hand.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg represents District 3.

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