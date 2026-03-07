Cal Poly instructor pleads not guilty to trying to have sex with a minor

March 7, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Cal Poly instructor has pleaded not guilty to contacting and arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual purposes.

Last month, during an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children, SLO County Sheriff’s detectives conducted a sting operation in which they arrested 38-year-old Kevin Coulombe. Detectives arrested Coulombe after serving search warrants at his home and Cal Poly.

Prior to working at Cal Poly, Coulombe was a teacher at San Luis Obispo High School.

Coulombe communicated with a detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Coulombe arranged a meeting with the purpose of exposing the genitals and pubic and rectal areas of who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, as well as to engage in lewd and lascivious behavior, according to the complaint.

A judge ordered Coulombe not to have any contact with minors unless an adult is present. Coulombe is currently out of custody on bail.

He is scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing on April 7.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...