Cal Poly instructor pleads not guilty to trying to have sex with a minor
March 7, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A Cal Poly instructor has pleaded not guilty to contacting and arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual purposes.
Last month, during an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children, SLO County Sheriff’s detectives conducted a sting operation in which they arrested 38-year-old Kevin Coulombe. Detectives arrested Coulombe after serving search warrants at his home and Cal Poly.
Prior to working at Cal Poly, Coulombe was a teacher at San Luis Obispo High School.
Coulombe communicated with a detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Coulombe arranged a meeting with the purpose of exposing the genitals and pubic and rectal areas of who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, as well as to engage in lewd and lascivious behavior, according to the complaint.
A judge ordered Coulombe not to have any contact with minors unless an adult is present. Coulombe is currently out of custody on bail.
He is scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing on April 7.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines