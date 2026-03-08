Morro Bay police arrest SLO County men for alleged fentanyl sales

March 7, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Morro Bay police officers caught a pair of alleged drug dealers on Friday with fentanyl and methamphetamine in their vehicle.

At noon, Morro Bay officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Dodge Dakota for a moving violation in the 700 block of Quintana Road. Upon contacting the driver, 32-year-old Carmelo Colaccino of Paso Robles, the officer could see several items within the driver’s compartment, including a knife, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

The officers asked Colaccino, as well as the passenger, 29-year-old Lucas Isaac Hay of San Luis Obispo, to step out of the vehicle.

Police searched Colaccino for weapons. Instead the officer found suspected fentanyl in Colaccino’s possession.

Officers searched the car and located more than five ounces of fentanyl and .15 grams of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia and evidence indicative of drug sales.

Police arrested Colaccino and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance for sales, felony transportation of a controlled substance, felony possession of narcotics with priors, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed knife.

In addition, officers found Hay to be in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Hay also had outstanding warrants for drug possession, under the influence of controlled substance and theft.

Police arrested Hay and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of narcotics with priors, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and aiding an abetting a felony crime.

Colaccino and Hay currently remain in custody with their bail set at $50,000 and $39,500 respectively.

An investigation into the narcotics case remains ongoing. Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the case contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225 or SLO County Crime Stoppers at (850) 549-STOP.

