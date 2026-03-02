School under lockdown as officers conduct a manhunt in Atascadero

March 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Monterey Elementary School in Atascadero is under lockdown while officers conduct a manhunt in the area, according to police.

Officers are searching bathrooms, playing fields and nearby wooded areas for a suspicious person. Officers have asked the Paso Robles Police Department to lend drone assistance and for the CHP to offer air coverage.

Officers are also checking out retail establishments on the other side of Highway 101.

CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...