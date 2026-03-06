Driver crashes into Paso Robles liquor store, then flees
March 6, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver crashed into a liquor store in Paso Robles Thursday morning and then fled the scene.
Shortly before 8 a.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a had driver hit and damaged a wall at Appy’s Liquor, located at 2816 Spring Street. The crash apparently occurred while the individual was trying to park.
Fire personnel came out to the scene, and Paso Robles police later located the driver. Officers did not make an arrest.
Appy’s Liquor remained open for business.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines