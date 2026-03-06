Driver crashes into Paso Robles liquor store, then flees

March 6, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver crashed into a liquor store in Paso Robles Thursday morning and then fled the scene.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a had driver hit and damaged a wall at Appy’s Liquor, located at 2816 Spring Street. The crash apparently occurred while the individual was trying to park.

Fire personnel came out to the scene, and Paso Robles police later located the driver. Officers did not make an arrest.

Appy’s Liquor remained open for business.

