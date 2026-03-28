Driver leads CHP on high-speed chase between Santa Maria and Nipomo

March 28, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a wild chase between Santa Maria and Nipomo Friday afternoon that culminated with the suspect’s arrest after traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 101.

Shortly before 2 p.m., CHP officers tried to conduct an enforcement stop on a silver sedan traveling northbound on Highway 101 just north of Donovan Road in Santa Maria. The sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic, according to the CHP.

When the driver failed to yield a pursuit began. The chase quickly crossed into San Luis Obispo County.

In the Nipomo area, the driver moved onto southbound Highway 101, heading back toward Santa Maria. Officers deployed a spike, but it did not stop the suspect.

The chase made its way onto Highway 166. The suspect then exited Highway 166 and proceeded to drive the wrong way on northbound Highway 101.

Eventually, the driver surrendered at the top of an offramp, and authorities took him into custody without further incident.

“We recognize this incident caused significant traffic delays along US-101 and surrounding roadways, and we appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation during this rapidly evolving situation,” CHP Commander Joe Rodriguez said in a statement following the chase.

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