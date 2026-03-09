DUI driver crashes in San Luis Obispo, driver and passenger arrested

March 9, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers arrested both the driver and a passenger of a vehicle that crashed off Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo late Saturday night.

A Toyota RAV4 crashed and came to a rest on a property by the intersection of Madonna and Pereira roads. Patrol officers arrived and arrested the driver for DUI and the passenger for public intoxication, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

No one suffered injuries in the crash.

