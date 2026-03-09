Gunman threatens to kill another man in Paso Robles, arrested

March 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 31-year-old Paso Robles man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill another man in Paso Robles on Thursday evening is in jail with his bail set at $55,000.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a gunman had pointed a handgun at another man’s head while telling the victim he “was going to die.” Officers responded to the 3300 block of Spring Street, but the suspect had left.

Detectives identified the suspect as Irvin Hernandez.

On Sunday, officers evacuated a portion of the Hernandez’s apartment complex on the 3400 block of Spring Street before serving a search warrant at Hernandez’s apartment.

Officers arrested Hernandez and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of threatening to commit a crime of violence.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...