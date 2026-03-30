Five hospitalized after multi-car crash near San Luis Obispo
March 30, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN and KAREN VELIE
At least five people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle crash by the Cuesta Grade outside of San Luis Obispo Saturday evening.
A family member of a husband and wife who were allegedly in the crash reports the wife died and the husband is in the hospital. Calls to CHP for confirmation have not yet been returned.
The collision, which involved at least three vehicles, occurred at approximately 9:21 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Hawk Hill Road, according to Cal Fire. Responders transported five patients to the hospital following the crash.
Authorities temporarily closed Highway 101 in both directions as emergency personnel tended to patients and investigated the collision. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
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