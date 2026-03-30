Sales of oil flowing through controversial Santa Ynez pipeline begin

March 30, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Sable Offshore announced that it began selling oil pumped off the coast of Santa Barbara and transported through the Santa Ynez pipeline system on Sunday, according to a press release. The oil is flowing at a rate of more than 50,000 barrels per day.

In 2015, a pipe owned by Plains All American Pipeline ruptured near Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County, causing more than 100,000 gallons of oil to spill. The spill led to the closure of the three offshore drilling platforms and the pipeline, which are now owned by Sable.

Platform Harmony is currently producing approximately 22,000 barrels of oil per day, according to Sable.

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement recently completed its final pre-restart inspection of Platform Heritage. Sable planed to restart production at Platform Heritage on Sunday at an expected total rate of over 30,000 gross barrels of oil per day.

The third platform off the coast of Santa Barbara, Platform Hondo, is expected to be online by the end of the second quarter of 2026 at a rate in excess of 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

Sable’s production of 50,000 barrels of oil per day is a “a 15% increase to California’s in-state oil production, that can replace nearly 1.5 million barrels of foreign crude each month,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Sable is proud to announce oil sales through the Santa Ynez Pipeline System to Chevron,” said Jim Flores, Sable chairman and chief executive officer. “In doing so, we are providing American oil from American soil through an American pipeline to an American refinery for American consumers and the U.S. military.”

On March 13, President Donald Trump directed Sable to resume oil production off the coast of Santa Barbara under the Defense Production Act. Sable Offshore had been unable to produce oil because of ongoing disagreements over permitting its Santa Ynez pipeline.

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