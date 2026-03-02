Iran is in fact the leading impediment to peace

March 2, 2026

OPINION by ANDY CALDWELL

President Donald Trump asked the members of Congress, point blank, to stand up if they believe their first priority is the American citizen or immigrants. He might as well as asked them if they support the people of Iran or its brutal dictators.

He would have got the same answer.

I don’t know of anyone who wants a war in the Middle East. However, that is not the right question.

The right question is, how could anyone withstand terrorist attacks from Iran once it has nuclear capabilities?

For the fact of the matter is that Iran has been attacking Americans, Israelis, and many other countries for some 40 years in its capacity as the leading sponsor of terrorism around the world and against its own people.

Iran is in fact the leading impediment to peace in the Middle East and elsewhere.

On the morning of Oct. 23, 1983, a dump truck packed with an estimated 12,000 pounds of explosives crashed through the front gates of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut. The detonation ripped the four-story building from its foundation, and the barracks imploded in a matter of seconds.

The 241 marines and sailors killed in the explosion represented the largest loss of life in a single day for the Marine Corps since the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.

James (Jim) Surch grew up in Lompoc, where he was a standout three sport athlete at Lompoc High School. As a result of his accomplishments, he was approached by more than 30 universities from across the nation. He ended up an officer after having graduated from the Naval Academy.

He died in the Beirut bombing, and I am glad that these many years later justice has been served for him and the hundreds of thousands of Iranians who have been brutalized by the now-deceased brutal terrorist dictators.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB in Santa Barbara County and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m. on FM 98.5, FM 99.5, AM 1240, AM 1290 and FM 96.9.

