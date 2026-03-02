Teen struck and killed by SLO County animal control truck identified

March 2, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a San Luis Obispo County Animal Services vehicle last week as 18-year-old Brooklyn Gutierrez.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 25, the truck hit Gutierrez as she tried to cross Orcutt Road near La Lomita Way just outside the city of San Luis Obispo. The teen, who lived in the area, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...