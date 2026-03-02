Report of a man with a gun led to lockdown of school in Atascadero

March 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A student on Monday morning reported they had spotted a man with a gun near the Monterey Road Elementary School in Atascadero.

School administrators placed the school on lockdown while Atascadero officers searched the campus and nearby areas for the alleged suspect. Officers searched bathrooms, playing fields and nearby wooded areas for a suspicious person.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the school lockdown was lifted. “At this time, no suspect has been located, and no firearm has been found,” according to the Atascadero Police Department. “While the lockdown has been lifted and normal school activities are resuming, officers will remain in the area as a precautionary measure.”

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information related to this incident to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

