Report of a man with a gun led to lockdown of school in Atascadero
March 2, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A student on Monday morning reported they had spotted a man with a gun near the Monterey Road Elementary School in Atascadero.
School administrators placed the school on lockdown while Atascadero officers searched the campus and nearby areas for the alleged suspect. Officers searched bathrooms, playing fields and nearby wooded areas for a suspicious person.
Investigators are asking anyone with additional information related to this incident to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.
