Arrests, violations and medical issues amid St. Fratty’s Day in SLO, photos

March 14, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN and KAREN VELIE

More than 11,000 people attended a concert at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the early hours of Saturday morning, yet there were few issues in the neighborhoods next to the campus amid the St. Fratty’s Day celebration.

Partially blocked streets, a huge law enforcement presence and a concert at Cal Poly led many students to gather at the music festival instead of the neighboring streets. More than 11,000 people attended the sold-out Morning on the Green concert that started at 4:45 a.m. at Cal Poly’s Sports Complex.

However, multiple officers said they were expecting at least 14,000 people to attend the event. Many students seemed dissatisfied with the concert and left before it ended.

Cal Poly provided a tent inside the music festival where intoxicated students were evaluated. At times, police officers tracked down intoxicated students and escorted them to the tent.

A couple ambulances were parked beside the concert. Emergency personnel transported at least nine students to local hospitals because of intoxication.

Officers from numerous agencies up and down the coast were patrolling outside the concert, as well as the neighborhood adjacent to the campus. There were officers on foot, motorcycles and even horseback, as well as in vehicles. Authorities also flew a drone over the concert, and at times, over the adjacent neighborhood.

The SLO Police Department wants to thank city staff, Cal Poly and agency partners who participated in the operation:

Arroyo Grande Police Department

Atascadero Police Department

Atascadero State Hospital

California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control

California Department of Corrections – California Men’s Colony

California Department of Fish and Wildlife

California Highway Patrol

California State Parks

Grover Beach Police Department

Kings County Sheriff’s Office

Monterey Park Police Department

Morro Bay Police Department

Oxnard Police Department

Paso Robles Police Department

Pismo Beach Police Department

San Francisco Police Department

San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office

Santa Barbara Police Department

Santa Maria Police Department

SLO County Probation Department

Ventura County Sheriff Office

From Friday at midnight through Saturday morning at 10 a.m., the SLO County Police Department issued 19 citations and made one arrest for an assault in the downtown area.

Following the concert, groups of students headed to the bars in downtown San Luis Obispo. Long lines formed outside several downtown bars. Police officers also patrolled the downtown in vehicles and on bicycles.

Additionally, some students gathered at a house party or parties close to the campus after the concert ended. The partying, though, did not spill over into the streets.

Early Saturday morning, there were also multiple DUI crashes throughout San Luis Obispo County, with drivers in two crashes attempting to dispose of alcohol bottles before officers arrived, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In 2024, an estimated 6,500 people gathered on residential streets where they broke mutiple car windows, fences and alcohol bottles. Attendees also vandalized dorms, broke glass and left trash throughout the area.

Following years of vandalism, injuries and arrests; city and Cal Poly officials are attempting to end the large outdoor parties in the neighborhoods near the campus. One sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the area Saturday morning said the large police presence this year served as a deterrent.

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