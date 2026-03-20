UC Santa Barbara hall evacuated following threats
March 20, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Alleged criminal threats led to the evacuation on Thursday of a 49,900 gross-square-foot building on the UC Santa Barbara campus. [KEYT]
While investigating the threats, authorities ordered the evacuation of Henley Hall, which houses UCSB’s Institute for Energy Efficiency.
University officials sent out two warnings Thursday afternoon about criminal threats on campus. One warning was sent 3:52 p.m. and the second warning at 4:31 p.m.
Then at 5:30 p.m., the university issued a notification stating police had cleared the situation. Authorities informed students and staff that while officers may be seen in the area, they could resume their normal activity.
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