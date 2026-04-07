Cal Poly taps contractor to manage $1.2 billion modular housing project

April 7, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo has selected a construction management firm to oversee a $1.2 billion multi-phase student housing project that is slated to be the nation’s largest modular housing development.

University officials awarded the contract to the Boston-based construction company Suffolk, which will lead an effort to add approximately 3,600 new student beds and renovate about 1,200 existing beds on the Cal Poly campus. Suffolk will leverage modular construction and precision stacking methods, making use of advanced digital modeling, geospatial positioning and AI-driven planning tools to streamline the project and minimize disruption on campus, according to a release from the company.

In order to increase its student body from 22,000 to 25,000 by 2030, Cal Poly needed additional student housing. Campus administration has been working with FullStack Modular, a company that is constructing modular housing units at its factory in Los Angeles County.

FullStack Modular remains responsible for manufacturing the housing units, while Suffolk will now oversee management of the broader project.

Cal Poly expects to complete the first building of modular housing by fall of this year. That building will house about 500 students in three-bedroom suites with double- and triple-occupancy rooms.

A second modular housing building with space for 700 students is slated to open in fall 2027.

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