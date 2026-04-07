Grover Beach motorcycle officer injured in crash

April 6, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A Grover Beach police officer was injured in a crash at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 4th Street on Monday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the officer crashed. First responders transported the officer to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

All involved parties remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The collision remains under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be contributing factors.

“The Grover Beach Police Department would like to thank the community members who stopped to render aid and offer assistance to our officer,” according to police.

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