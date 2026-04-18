Man convicted of murder in Santa Maria cold case sentenced to life in prison

April 18, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Santa Barbara County judge on Friday sentenced a 57-year-old man to life in prison without the possibility of parole over the murder of a 30-year-old woman in Santa Maria in 1988.

On Sept. 18, 1988, Aloysius Winthrop James killed 30-year-old Ofelia Sandoval at the Town Center Hotel where she lived. She was sexually assaulted and strangled.

Santa Maria police linked James to the 35-year-old murder through DNA evidence. During the trial, investigators described how DNA evidence led to the arrest of James.

James left DNA evidence on a towel and shirt near Sandoval’s naked body, before it became a tool for investigators. In the 2000’s, investigators processed the DNA evidence, but it did not match Sandoval’s boyfriend, family members or those listed in law enforcement databases.

While reviewing the case files in 2018, investigators discovered they had not collected DNA evidence from James. Investigators then tested a glove James threw away at his work, which led to a positive DNA match.

Officers arrested James, who was living in Gainesville, Georgia, at his home in 2024.

Following the murder in 1988 and again when interviewed in 2024, James told officers he had not had any contact, sexual or otherwise, with Sandoval.

However, during the trial he admitted to having sex with Sandoval, while claiming he lied because his father was a pastor.

James’ attorney Robert Sanger argued the DNA evidence linking James to Sandoval did not prove he murdered her.

In late February, a Santa Maria jury convicted James of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of murder in the commission of the rape of Sandoval.

On Friday, Judge Kristy Imel issued James the maximum sentence allowed by law of life without the possibility of parole.

“Today marks the culmination of almost 38 years of work on the murder of Ofelia Sandoval and the beginning of some sense of closure for Ofelia’s family,” the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement following the sentencing hearing. “Four generations of Ofelia’s family have supported this investigation and prosecution for decades. Today Ofelia’s family spoke about the impact of her life and senseless death on them and on the community. The bravery, dedication, and resilience of Ofelia’s three children Marcelino, Maricela and Alex is truly remarkable.“

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