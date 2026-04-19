Gas prices drop in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

April 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Amid uncertainty in the Middle East, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped three cents last week to $5.97 a gallon, according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped six cents to $5.8 last week. Nationally, gas prices fell eight cents to $4.04 a gallon.

“After last week’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, the price for a barrel of crude oil has continued to trade below $100,” according to AAA. “However, maritime traffic transiting the Strait of Hormuz remains subdued as regional tensions persist and negotiations continue.”

SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.88. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.50 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.21 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.27 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.27 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.29 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.37 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $5.39 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $5.39 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.39 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 4600 Broad Street: $5.39 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.39

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...