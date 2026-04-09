Military Humvee and semi-truck crash north of San Luis Obispo

April 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A military Humvee and a semi-tractor collided on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo leaving the semi-truck teetering on the guard rail on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the vehicles were headed southbound when they collided. The 28-foot long 3000-pound semi-truck was left straddling the guard rail.

One person suffered minor injuries.

Responders requested hazmat crews for assessment of possible Lithium batteries in tractor trailer.

In addition, officers requesting a second heavy duty wrecker to stabilize the semi-truck.

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