Military Humvee and semi-truck crash north of San Luis Obispo
April 9, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A military Humvee and a semi-tractor collided on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo leaving the semi-truck teetering on the guard rail on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the vehicles were headed southbound when they collided. The 28-foot long 3000-pound semi-truck was left straddling the guard rail.
One person suffered minor injuries.
Responders requested hazmat crews for assessment of possible Lithium batteries in tractor trailer.
In addition, officers requesting a second heavy duty wrecker to stabilize the semi-truck.
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