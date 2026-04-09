Central Coast resident wins $7 million lottery prize

April 9, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Central Coast resident won $7 million after buying a $30 scratcher ticket at a liquor store in Lompoc, the California Lottery announced on Wednesday. The lucky scratch marked the second time in the last eight months that a player won a $7 million lottery prize in Lompoc.

The latest winning ticket, a Crossword Xtreme Scratchers, was purchased at Liquor Emporium, located at 1200 East Ocean Avenue.

“It was awesome to see somebody win and become a millionaire… Imagine, a scratch of a penny makes you a millionaire,” said Liquor Emporium owner Simon Kassis.

The Lompoc liquor store plans to invest its retailer bonus into inventory upgrades and equipment renovations, reflecting its commitment to customer service and community engagement, Kassis added.

Last August, another Lompoc resident also won $7 million on a Crossword Xtreme Scratchers ticket. The Aug. 2025 winner purchased the lottery ticket at Carbaugh’s Market, which is located just a mile away from Liquor Emporium.

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