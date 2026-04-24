Show up, pay attention, run for office

April 24, 2026

OPINION by DORIAN BAKER

Healthy communities depend on citizens who are willing to show up, pay attention, and take responsibility for local leadership. Right now, we are facing a shortage of willing candidates for school board and city council positions in our North San Luis Obispo County communities.

These roles matter. Decisions made at the local level directly impact our schools, our neighborhoods, and the future of our children. Yet too often, the people best suited to serve—those motivated by a sense of duty rather than ambition, politics, or personal gain—are the very ones who hesitate to step forward.

We need you.

Attend a school board or city council meeting. See firsthand how decisions are made. Ask yourself whether your voice, your experience, and your common sense could make a difference—because they can.

If you know someone who would be a strong, thoughtful leader, encourage them. Better yet, nominate them. And if you’ve ever considered serving, now is the time to take that step.

You can stop by Republican Headquarters in Atascadero to share a nomination or to learn more about what running for office involves.

Our communities will only be as strong as the people willing to lead them. Let’s not wait for someone else to do it.

Dorian Baker is a former Paso Robles School Board Trustee and retired PRJUSD teacher.

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