San Luis Obispo police seek help finding alleged credit card thief

April 8, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Wednesday it is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a credit card and then used it to purchase more than $1,300 worth of product from local stores.

On March 27, the woman used the stolen card at both Target and Home Depot. The woman, who was dressed in all black, had long brown hair.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call officer Brewer at (805) 594-8086.

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