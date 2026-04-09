Drunk teen allegedly assaults girlfriend, wrecks her car in SLO

April 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a teenager on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend, stealing her car, driving while intoxicated and crashing the car.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the CHP asked the SLO Police Department to assist with a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Marsh and Higuera streets, in which the driver had fled the scene. Officers determined the car was headed northbound on Higuera Street, against the one-way flow of traffic, and potentially rolled after hitting a utility pole.

Officers found an open bottle of vodka on the dashboard of the car.

Through more investigation, officers located the registered owner of the car who said her ex-boyfriend had assaulted he and the stolen the vehicle.

An employee of the Chevron at the intersection of Marsh and Higuera streets described a male who had come into the station visibly intoxicated. Shortly afterwards, a 9-1-1 caller reported a suspicious person inside Avila Senior Living. Officers detained the male, who was found to be the 17-years-old suspect, and heavily intoxicated.

The teen admitted he had been driving the car and had crashed.

Responders arrived to transport the teen to the hospital for an evaluation. However, while in the parked ambulance, the teen jumped out and ran. Officers apprehended him again.

Responders transported the teen to the hospital, where he continued to attempt to flee and was abusive towards hospital staff and officers.

After being medically cleared, officers booked the teen in the SLO County Juvenile Services Center on charges of grand theft automobile, corporal injury, vehicle theft, DUI, hit-and-run and resisting arrest.

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