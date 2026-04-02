Truck strikes and injures pedestrian in Paso Robles

April 1, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver struck and injured a pedestrian in Paso Robles Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of a white Dodge pickup truck collided with a pedestrian in the 1400 block of Creston Road at approximately 2:26 p.m. The collision occurred outside the shopping plaza where Food 4 Less is located.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and located the pedestrian. Responders transported the patient to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police could be seen speaking with the driver of the truck. Eventually, the man drove away away from the scene.

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