Elderly Santa Margarita found after going missing

May 11, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 92-year-old Santa Margarita woman went missing Sunday evening, but was found by neighbors Monday morning.

Ruby Hamane, who reportedly has dementia, went missing after being seen walking away from her home in the 3400 block of Park Hill Road at about 6:20 p.m. Later Sunday evening, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating Hamane’s disappearance.

At about 9 a.m. on Monday, neighbors located Hamane in the 5600 block of Park Hill Road, a short distance away from her residence.

Shortly afterwards, medics arrived and treated Hamane. The elderly Santa Margarita woman is being reunited with her family.

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