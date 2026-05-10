Gas prices soaring in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

May 10, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Amid uncertainty in the war in Iran, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County soared 21 cents last week to $6.29 a gallon, according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased five cents to $6.15 last week. Nationally, gas prices rose eight cents to $4.52 a gallon.

“While crude oil prices dipped below $100 per barrel amid ongoing negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, gasoline prices continue to face upward pressure from global supply concerns,” according to AAA..

SLO County currently has the 12th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.04. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.81 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.69 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.69 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.71 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.73 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $5.75 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.75 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $5.85 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.87 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.89 Shell – Atascadero, San Gabriel: $5.99

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