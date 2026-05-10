Kristin Smart’s remains not found, search of Arroyo Grande home concludes

May 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office concluded its search for the remains of murder victim Kristin Smart at the Arroyo Grande home of the mother of her killer Paul Flores on Saturday. Investigators have not recovered Smart’s remains.

Early Wednesday morning, investigators arrived at Susan Flores’ home on the 500 block of East Branch Street. Investigators performed a comprehensive search of the property and tested soils which identified remains had been at the property.

On Saturday afternoon, investigators collected evidence from a crawl space under the house.

“Detectives will be evaluating any evidence we have recovered to aid in the investigation,” according to a press release. “The Sheriff’s Office remains fully committed to finding Kristin and bringing her home to her family.”

Paul Flores murdered Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a Cal Poly frat party. After the party, Paul Flores helped escort Smart, who was found passed out on a lawn outside the party, back to the dorms. She was never seen again and her body was not recovered.

In 2022, a jury found Paul Flores guilty of the murder of Smart based partially on evidence someone had buried Smart’s body under the porch of his father Rubin Flores’ home in Arroyo Grande. While physical evidence remained. prosecutors said the body had been moved.

During a press conference on Friday, Parkinson said he believes Smart’s remains are or were at Susan Flores’ home at one time.

“No one involved in this case wants Kristin (Smart) brought home more than we do,” Parkinson said. “We will continue until we bring Kristin home.”

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