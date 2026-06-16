Arroyo Grande considering allowing cannabis businesses

June 16, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Arroyo Grande City Council voted unanimously last week to place a cannabis tax measure on the November ballot.

Arroyo Grande currently prohibits commercial cannabis activity, with the exception of allowing deliveries by retailers licensed outside the city limits. If voters pass the measure, the city council will then decide whether to allow individual cannabis businesses to operate in Arroyo Grande.

City officials are promoting the ballot measure as an opportunity to generate revenue and help overcome potential future budget shortfalls. Arroyo Grande currently has a $2.8 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2026-2027.

If approved, the cannabis measure is expected to generate approximately $500,000 annually for Arroyo Grande’s general fund, according to a city news release. Officials say the cannabis tax funding would go toward city services such as road maintenance, public safety and recreation programs.

“We are focused on maintaining and improving the services that our residents rely upon,” City Manager Matthew Downing said in a statement. “This measure gives voters the opportunity to vote on a new revenue source that could be invested directly back into maintaining Arroyo Grande’s infrastructure and services.”

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