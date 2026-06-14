Attempt to ban sexually explicit book from Arroyo Grande, Nipomo schools fails

June 14, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An attempt to have a sexually explicit book pulled from the shelves of high schools in Arroyo Grande and Nipomo failed 5-2 on Tuesday, during a special meeting of the Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees.

Published in 1970, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison is one of the most challenged and banned books in the United States. Critics condemn the sexually explicit content, including incest, rape, and the poisoning a dog as an offering to change the eye color of a dark skinned black girl from brown to blue.

On March 17, Jennie Merritte filed a request to have the booked banned from local school libraries. Seven other parents, students and community members signed the request for a variety of reasons that include concerns the book could cause harm to victims of sexual abuse.

“I have observed the ramifications pertaining to children exposed to rape during my career in acute care hospitals,” said practicing pharmacist David Tuck. “To have a book that seemingly marginalizes or even normalizes this behavior to our children is unconscionable and unhealthy for them and our future society.”

Opponents of the proposed ban noted this was the third attempt this year to ban a book from local school libraries. All three attempts failed.

“The Bluest Eye” has been taught and studied in American classrooms for more than five decades,” according to a press release from the South County Democratic Club. “It is precisely the kind of serious literary work that library professionals are trained to evaluate — and that the district’s own review process exists to assess.”

The novel tells the story of a black girl from an abusive, incestuous home – Pecola Breedlove. Pecola equates beauty and acceptance with lighter skin.

She seeks help from an alleged psychic, who tells her to poison his landlord’s dog as a sacrifice. Pecola kills the dog, and then believes her eyes are blue as she slips into madness.

Since 2021, there has been a surge in requests to ban books. In some cases, parents have argued against sexual references in books in elementary school libraries. Most banned books include topics of sexual identity, racism or both.

A committee reviewed and discussed “The Bluest Eye,” before concluding that the novel is appropriate for a high school library, and should be available for students in grades 9-12.

After hearing pros and cons regarding the proposed ban, the trustees voted 5-2 to support the committee’s decision, with Ellene Pham and Mike Fuller dissenting.

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