Gas prices down in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

June 14, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

For the fourth week in a row, gas prices are falling in the United States. Even with continued uncertainty over travel through the Strait of Hormuz, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 14 cents last week to $5.95 a gallon, according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 16 cents to $5.74 last week. Nationally, gas prices fell 10 cents to $4.07 a gallon.

“Gas prices typically peak around this time of year, but uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz makes this year more unpredictable,” according to AAA. “Pump prices remain at four-year highs, but the national average is currently far from the record set on June 11, 2022, of $5 per gallon.”

SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.92. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.53 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.39 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.45 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 4600 Broad Street: $5.45 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.49 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $5.49 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.57 Mobil – Arroyo Grande, Traffic Way: $4.59 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.59 Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.69

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