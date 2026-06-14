Gas prices down in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs
June 14, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
For the fourth week in a row, gas prices are falling in the United States. Even with continued uncertainty over travel through the Strait of Hormuz, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 14 cents last week to $5.95 a gallon, according to AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 16 cents to $5.74 last week. Nationally, gas prices fell 10 cents to $4.07 a gallon.
“Gas prices typically peak around this time of year, but uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz makes this year more unpredictable,” according to AAA. “Pump prices remain at four-year highs, but the national average is currently far from the record set on June 11, 2022, of $5 per gallon.”
SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.92. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.53 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.39
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.45
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 4600 Broad Street: $5.45
- Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.49
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $5.49
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.57
- Mobil – Arroyo Grande, Traffic Way: $4.59
- Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.59
- Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.69
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