Deputies searching for missing Templeton man

June 19, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing Templeton man who is considered at risk because of his mental state.

Chad Corpuz, 37, was last seen walking away from his home on Bennett Way at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. He was reported missing on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Corpuz left his cell phone, vehicle and dog at his home. The Templeton man did not show up to his work on Wednesday, and he is believed to be on foot.

Sheriff’s officials say Corpuz is considered at-risk because it is believed he may be going through a mental health crisis.

The Templeton resident is described as a white/Filipino man who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Corpuz was last seen wearing a dark colored hat, blue shirt and long dark shorts.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

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