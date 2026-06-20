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Santa Maria police arrest suspect with ghost gun

June 20, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police officers arrested a suspect whom they encountered with a ghost gun during a traffic stop on Friday evening.

At about 7 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street over equipment violations. Officers then contacted four occupants of the car during a consensual search of the vehicle, the Santa Maria Police Department said in a news release.

While patting down a male who was a passenger in the vehicle, police found a privately manufactured firearm that was concealed in his waistband. The weapon, a P80-style handgun with no serial number, was loaded with ammunition.

Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Northern Brand Jail on weapons-related charges. 

 


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2 Comments

No surprise.


1

What a criminal doesn’t follow gun laws, by all means we need additional guns laws to stop law abiding citizens from owning guns so the criminals can continue to ignore all gun laws and keep theirs?, make this make sense.


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