Santa Maria police arrest suspect with ghost gun

June 20, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police officers arrested a suspect whom they encountered with a ghost gun during a traffic stop on Friday evening.

At about 7 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street over equipment violations. Officers then contacted four occupants of the car during a consensual search of the vehicle, the Santa Maria Police Department said in a news release.

While patting down a male who was a passenger in the vehicle, police found a privately manufactured firearm that was concealed in his waistband. The weapon, a P80-style handgun with no serial number, was loaded with ammunition.

Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Northern Brand Jail on weapons-related charges.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...