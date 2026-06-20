Santa Maria police arrest suspect with ghost gun
June 20, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria police officers arrested a suspect whom they encountered with a ghost gun during a traffic stop on Friday evening.
At about 7 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street over equipment violations. Officers then contacted four occupants of the car during a consensual search of the vehicle, the Santa Maria Police Department said in a news release.
While patting down a male who was a passenger in the vehicle, police found a privately manufactured firearm that was concealed in his waistband. The weapon, a P80-style handgun with no serial number, was loaded with ammunition.
Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Northern Brand Jail on weapons-related charges.
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