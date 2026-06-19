Detectives arrest Santa Maria man for sexual exploitation of minors

June 19, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives last week arrested a 20-year-old Santa Maria man who allegedly contacted underage girls on social media and friend-making applications and then engaged in lewd acts with at least two of them.

Detectives believe Edward “Eddie” Alessandro Zarate contacted underage girls around the country, including in San Luis Obispo County.

On May 28, detectives launched an investigation into allegations Zarate was communicating with underage girls online and exchanging sexually explicit material. During the investigation, detectives learned Zarate used apps including Whipd, Purp, Wizz and Snapchat, as well as text messaging, to communicate with minors, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Zarate communicated with minors in multiple states, including Florida and Illinois, as well as throughout California. Zarate allegedly had contact with minors from Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Oxnard, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Detectives discovered that Zarate’s profiles on the platforms he used appeared to portray him as a juvenile. Once Zarate established communication with minors, he would often encourage them to move conversations off the platforms and to continue communicating via text message. During text message exchanges, Zarate would disclose his real age and identity.

Authorities are currently aware of two female juveniles with whom Zarate met in person and engaged in lewd acts. Based on the scope of the investigation, detectives suspect there may be additional victims who have yet to be identified.

On June 10, detectives arrested Zarate and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. Deputies booked Zarate on felony charges including oral copulation with a person under 18 years of age, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sending harmful matter to a minor, and two counts of possession of obscene material depicting a minor.

Sheriff’s officials say the investigation highlights the importance of ongoing conversations between parents and children about online safety.

The sheriff’s office encourages parents to discuss the risks of communicating with strangers online, sharing personal information, sending photos or videos and moving conversations from social media platforms to private messaging or text applications. Regular communication and monitoring of online activity can help protect children from online predators, officials said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for help with identifying additional victims or anyone who has information about the case. Investigators ask that anyone who communicated with Zarate using Whipd, Purp, Wizz, Snapchat, text messaging or any other platform contact sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. Informants who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or use the online tip line at SBSheriff.org.

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