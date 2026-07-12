Federal grant funding to Planned Parenthood cut over sexual explicit materials

July 12, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently cut a large amount of grant funding to dozens of organizations, including Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, because the organizations allegedly provide sexually explicit content to children.

The Central Coast Planned Parenthood group receives more than $2 million a year in grant funding, according to its tax filings. The nonprofit includes six locations – San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Thousand Oaks and Oxnard.

In late June, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health’s Office (OASH) sent 53 letters to organizations receiving grant funding for teen pregnancy prevention, terminating the funding.

“After a review of all curricular content, OASH believes that some curricula normalize adolescent sexual activity and are not age appropriate, as they contain overly sexually explicit or pornographic content that is not necessary to achieve the TPP program’s statutory mission,” according to a letter sent to one of the organizations, obtained by the Daily Signal.

The feds terminated 53 of 67 Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program grants.

Designed for children 14 and above, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast provides curriculum that includes a story of one teen trying to convince another teen to have sex. “I’m not feeling this is right for me…but I guess I should just get over it,” the other teen responds.

In another story, a celebrity interview discusses “exposure to abusive pornography beginning at age 11 and escalating to graphic, violent content by age 14,” according to the Daily Signal. The celebrity describes “being slapped, choked, thrown around.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing two new funding opportunities for organizations that offer teen pregnancy programs.

After terminating the earlier grants, health agency officials announced plans to allocate $63.4 million for organizations that “provide medically accurate and age-appropriate programs that reduce teen pregnancy and advance adolescent health by strengthening body literacy, informed consent, and optimal health through the replication of effective teen pregnancy prevention programs.”

Another $8.3 million in grant funds is for projects that “rigorously evaluate promising interventions that contribute to adolescent optimal health and preventing teen pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections, behavioral risk factors underlying teen pregnancy, or other associated risk factors.”

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